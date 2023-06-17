Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

FLO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 2,800,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

