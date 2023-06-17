FNB Bancorp, Inc. (FBIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.99 on June 21st

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

FNB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNB Bancorp stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. FNB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

