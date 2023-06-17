Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Update

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 867,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,342. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $123,451,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $56,195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 872,401 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,812,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 468,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

