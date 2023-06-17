Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Update

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 867,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,342. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $123,451,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $56,195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 872,401 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,812,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 468,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.
