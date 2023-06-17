Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $1,922,546 in the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWONA traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $70.32. 280,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,706. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.55). Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.90 million. Analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.