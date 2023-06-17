Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Trading Down 3.0 %

Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.32. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,091. Fosterville South Exploration has a one year low of 0.20 and a one year high of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.36.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

