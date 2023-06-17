Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,603. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 52.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

