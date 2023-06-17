Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading Down 1.4%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.86). Approximately 96 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.88).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.97. The company has a market capitalization of £89.21 million, a PE ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.