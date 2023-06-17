FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Update

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
FREYR Battery Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE FREY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $16.94.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
