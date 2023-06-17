Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Up 0.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.02 and last traded at C$11.87. Approximately 32,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 77,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.83.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of C$338.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.256654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

