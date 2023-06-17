Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,780,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 22,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FYBR. TheStreet cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,739,522 shares of company stock valued at $37,272,519. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,820,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

