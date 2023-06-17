Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

OTC FRRDF opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

