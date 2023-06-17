Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €30.45 ($32.74) and last traded at €30.30 ($32.58). 8,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.05 ($32.31).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.17.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

