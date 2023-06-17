Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Conversant Capital LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280,658 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,706,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235,707 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 208,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.41. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.