Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 325.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $247.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $238.92 and a 52 week high of $287.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.48 and its 200 day moving average is $257.98. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

