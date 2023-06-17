Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 4,804 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
FRA stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $12.79.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Increases Dividend
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
