Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

DUK stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

