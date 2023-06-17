Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,665 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SPTM stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $54.65.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
