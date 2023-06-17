Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $12.35 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 10.15%.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.