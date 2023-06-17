G999 Trading Down 3.4% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,096.45 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

