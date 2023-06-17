Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

