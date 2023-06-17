GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,200 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 503,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of GAN from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

GAN Price Performance

NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 274,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,858. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. GAN has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 137.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAN will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 948,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares during the period. 28.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

