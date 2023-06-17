Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

