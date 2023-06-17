Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
Garmin Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.