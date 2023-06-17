GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.0 days.

GCC Price Performance

Shares of GCWOF remained flat at $7.69 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28. GCC has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

GCC Company Profile

Featured Stories

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

