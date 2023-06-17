GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.0 days.
GCC Price Performance
Shares of GCWOF remained flat at $7.69 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28. GCC has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
GCC Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GCC (GCWOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for GCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.