General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Decreased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $217.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.48.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.