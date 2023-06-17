Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Update

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genius Group Stock Performance

GNS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.83. 1,531,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,838. Genius Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Genius Group will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Group

About Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Group Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:GNS Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

