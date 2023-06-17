Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Update

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Genius Group Stock Performance
GNS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.83. 1,531,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,838. Genius Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Genius Group will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Genius Group
Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.
