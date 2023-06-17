Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

GERN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.00 on Friday. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Geron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Geron by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 11.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Geron by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 24.4% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

(Get Rating

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.