Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Update

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,960,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 23,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Institutional Trading of Geron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after buying an additional 4,044,739 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,823,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 30,349.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.