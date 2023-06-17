Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Cho Mikael Sells 65,971 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Getty Images Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Getty Images
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Images (GETY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.