Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Cho Mikael Sells 65,971 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several research firms have weighed in on GETY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.