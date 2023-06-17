Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Shares Up 3.3%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. 572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Global X China Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

Institutional Trading of Global X China Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.70% of Global X China Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Global X China Innovation ETF

The Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests primarily in companies that have economic ties to China and are identified as related to disruptive innovation. KEJI was launched on Feb 22, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

