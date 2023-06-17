Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUCK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 769,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUCK stock remained flat at $10.32 during midday trading on Friday. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Goal Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

