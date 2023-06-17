GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.