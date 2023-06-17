GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,159 shares of company stock valued at $620,537. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Stories

