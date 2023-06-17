Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,700 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GORO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,521,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,016,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 188,690 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Price Performance

GORO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 749,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,619. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

