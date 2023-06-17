Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Shares Up 6.6%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Goldsource Mines Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.
About Goldsource Mines
Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
