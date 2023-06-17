Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,956.92 or 0.11139628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $431,358.96 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001264 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.