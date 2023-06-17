Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

GHM opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.00 and a beta of 0.48. Graham has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Graham had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 38.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

