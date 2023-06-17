Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Graham Stock Performance
GHM opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.00 and a beta of 0.48. Graham has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Graham had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Graham
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
