Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock traded up 0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 6.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is 6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.95. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 3.75 and a twelve month high of 10.47.

