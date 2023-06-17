Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Shares Down 0.5%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 5.62 and last traded at 5.84. 74,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 60,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.87.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 6.59 and its 200 day moving average is 5.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.