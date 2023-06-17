Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,364,000 after buying an additional 338,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

