Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in May

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,736,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 1,525,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Greentown China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GTWCF remained flat at $1.63 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63. Greentown China has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $1.63.
About Greentown China
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greentown China (GTWCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Greentown China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.