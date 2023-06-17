Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in May

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,736,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 1,525,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greentown China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTWCF remained flat at $1.63 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63. Greentown China has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

Get Greentown China alerts:

About Greentown China

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Greentown China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.