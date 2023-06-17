Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0421 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Grin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $509,311.01 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,507.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00291111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.00514197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00057813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.71 or 0.00402564 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

