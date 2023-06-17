Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Andrew Fay Acquires 5,000 Shares

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZGet Rating) insider Andrew Fay purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.89 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,450.00 ($9,763.51).

Andrew Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 31st, Andrew Fay purchased 35,000 shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.11 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,850.00 ($73,547.30).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23.

Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. For more than 13 years, Growthpoint has been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

