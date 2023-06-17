Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Meghan V. Joyce Sells 2,766 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $37.09 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
