Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Meghan V. Joyce Sells 2,766 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $37.09 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.