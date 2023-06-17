GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $18.70 during trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $18.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

