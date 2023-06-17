H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 112,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Danske upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

