Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,932,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 9,506,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,814.1 days.

Separately, CLSA lowered Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of HDALF stock remained flat at $2.23 during trading hours on Friday. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

