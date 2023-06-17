Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in May

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of HAYPY remained flat at $13.34 during midday trading on Friday. Hays has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

