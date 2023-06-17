HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HCA opened at $290.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $296.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

