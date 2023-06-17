Head-To-Head Comparison: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) vs. Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) and Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Roots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -13.74% -63.69% -25.35% Roots N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $2.07 billion 0.22 -$207.12 million ($2.16) -1.86 Roots N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Stitch Fix and Roots’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Roots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stitch Fix and Roots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 2 13 0 0 1.87 Roots 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 25.83%. Roots has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. Given Roots’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roots is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Summary

Roots beats Stitch Fix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce. The Partners and Other segment involved in the wholesale of Roots branded products to the company's international operating partners, licensees, and wholesale customers. Roots Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

