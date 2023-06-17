Head-To-Head Contrast: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioCardia and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioCardia currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 220.51%. Curis has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 997.56%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than BioCardia.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $1.35 million 35.05 -$11.91 million ($0.64) -3.66 Curis $10.16 million 7.80 -$56.67 million ($0.55) -1.49

This table compares BioCardia and Curis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Curis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -891.08% -274.26% -129.35% Curis -501.08% -103.76% -45.81%

Summary

Curis beats BioCardia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Curis

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

